TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Billy Squier celebrates his 67th birthday today (May 12th).

Before he was a solo artist, Squier fronted a band whose first record a reviewer in Circus Magazine called “the greatest debut album ever produced by a U.S. rock band.” What was the name of this group, which recorded just two albums before Squier went solo? a) The Sidewinders

b) Viper

c) Piper

d) The Wipers

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Ozzy Osbourne receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the 10th annual MAP Fund Awards, in Los Angeles.

2011-Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour and Nick Mason join former bandmate Roger Waters on stage at the O2 arena in London during Waters’ The Wall tour. Gilmour plays on “Comfortably Numb” and “Outside the Wall,” Mason just on the latter.

2007-Bruce Springsteen makes a guest appearance during a Brian Wilson concert in Red Bank, New Jersey. He joins in the encore, singing and playing the guitar solo on The Beach Boys‘ “Barbara Ann.” He also backs Wilson on “Love and Mercy.”

1986-Joe Strummer of The Clash loses his driver’s license for drunk driving.

1981-Face Dances, The Who‘s first album without Keith Moon, is certified gold.

1979-Jefferson Starship unveil their new lineup featuring lead singer Mickey Thomas at a free concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

1975-60,000 people attend a free Jefferson Starship concert in New York’s Central Park. WNEW-FM, which sponsored the show, pays $14,000 to clean up and repair damages to the park.

1969-Santana records “Evil Ways.”

1965-Eric Clapton joins Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and British blues legend John Mayall in a London recording studio. Nothing is ever released from the session.

1963-Bob Dylan walks out of a dress rehearsal for The Ed Sullivan Show when CBS censors say he can’t perform “Talking John Birch Society Blues,” supposedly because it may be libelous.