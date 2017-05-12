TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Billy Squier celebrates his 67th birthday today (May 12th).
Before he was a solo artist, Squier fronted a band whose first record a reviewer in Circus Magazine called “the greatest debut album ever produced by a U.S. rock band.” What was the name of this group, which recorded just two albums before Squier went solo?
a) The Sidewinders
b) Viper
c) Piper
d) The Wipers
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2014-Ozzy Osbourne receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the 10th annual MAP Fund Awards, in Los Angeles.
2011-Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour and Nick Mason join former bandmate Roger Waters on stage at the O2 arena in London during Waters’ The Wall tour. Gilmour plays on “Comfortably Numb” and “Outside the Wall,” Mason just on the latter.
2007-Bruce Springsteen makes a guest appearance during a Brian Wilson concert in Red Bank, New Jersey. He joins in the encore, singing and playing the guitar solo on The Beach Boys‘ “Barbara Ann.” He also backs Wilson on “Love and Mercy.”
1986-Joe Strummer of The Clash loses his driver’s license for drunk driving.
1981-Face Dances, The Who‘s first album without Keith Moon, is certified gold.
1979-Jefferson Starship unveil their new lineup featuring lead singer Mickey Thomas at a free concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
1975-60,000 people attend a free Jefferson Starship concert in New York’s Central Park. WNEW-FM, which sponsored the show, pays $14,000 to clean up and repair damages to the park.
1969-Santana records “Evil Ways.”
1965-Eric Clapton joins Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and British blues legend John Mayall in a London recording studio. Nothing is ever released from the session.
1963-Bob Dylan walks out of a dress rehearsal for The Ed Sullivan Show when CBS censors say he can’t perform “Talking John Birch Society Blues,” supposedly because it may be libelous.
BIRTHDAYS
Ray Gillen – Died in 1993
He had a brief stint as Black Sabbath‘s singer in the mid-1980s, then fronted Badlands for three albums. He died of AIDS-related causes on December 1st, 1993 at 34. Born 1959.
Eric Singer (Mensinger) – 59 years old
KISS/E.S.P./ex-Alice Cooper/ex-Badlands/ex-Black Sabbath drummer. Born 1958.
Steve Winwood – 69 years old
The singer-keyboardist-guitarist fronted The Spencer Davis Group (“Gimme Some Lovin'”) as a teenager. He then co-founded Traffic and Blind Faith before settling in to a long solo career. His hits of the ’80s include “Roll With It” and “Higher Love.” Born 1948.
Ian McLagan – Died in 2014
A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Small Faces and Faces keyboardist-vocalist spent the later part of his life in Austin, Texas. His career also included stints with Billy Bragg & the Blokes, Ian McLagan & the Bump Band and The Rolling Stones. He published an autobiography, All the Rage, in 2000. Mac died December 3rd, 2014 due to complications from a stroke suffered the previous day. He was 69 years old. Born 1946.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Piper