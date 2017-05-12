Eastern Conference Finals Road Game Watch Parties at The Q

Catch the Eastern Conference Finals Road Games

There’s no place like the home court, even when the team is on the road!

While the Cavaliers await their Eastern Conference Finals opponent and game schedule to be determined, tickets for ECF Road Games 1 and 2 will go on sale on cavs.com ONLY starting on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be $5.00.

Starting on Saturday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m., tickets will also be available at The Q Arena Box Office and any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations.



SCHEDULE SCENARIOS:

If the Boston Celtics conclude the series in 6 games this Friday night (May 12th), the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q would take place this Monday, May 15th and Wednesday, May 17th at 8:30 p.m., with arena doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

If the Boston Celtics conclude the series in 7 games on Monday night (May 15th), the Official Road Game Watch Parties will take place at The Q on Wednesday, May 17th and Friday, May 19th at 8:30 p.m., with arena doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

If the Washington Wizards conclude the series in 7 games on Monday night (May 15th), the Official Road Game Watch Parties will take place at The Q on Sunday, May 21st and Tuesday, May 23rd at 8:30 p.m., with arena doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.



Each road game watch party provide fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, Humongotron flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will also be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball games and inflatables for the whole family!

NOTE: In accordance with Quicken Loans Arena’s admittance policy, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties.

