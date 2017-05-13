1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest with Chris V.

Hey gang! I hope you had a chance to go to the 1st annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest at the UAW Hall in Parma this past Saturday. What a great time! Great to see all of our listeners at the event and also great to see all of the vendors as well. I got to see George Shuba again! One of the greatest photographers in Cleveland History of all time. Here’s a shot of me and George at the festival.

Of course there were a lot of other things there besides vinyl. Plenty of posters! Check this one out that I got!It will be a great addition to the Man Cave!

Here is Rich from Cleveland with some great Posters that he got:

Here is one of our faithful listeners! DeeDee out of Cleveland! She’s been with NCX from the start!