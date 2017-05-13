1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest with Chris V.

May 13, 2017 3:32 PM

Hey gang! I hope you had a chance to go to the 1st annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest at the UAW Hall in Parma this past Saturday.  What a great time! Great to see all of our listeners at the event and also great to see all of the vendors as well.  I got to see George Shuba again!  One of the greatest photographers in Cleveland History of all time.  Here’s a shot of me and George at the festival.

Photo: Chris v. - Wncx Archives

George Shuba and Chris V. at the 1st annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest in Parma at the UAW Hall.

shuba1 1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest with Chris V.

Chris V. at the 1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest.

Of course there were a lot of other things there besides vinyl.  Plenty of posters! Check this one out that I got!It will be a great addition to the Man Cave!

Photo: Chris V. - WNCX Archives

Hells Belles Poster

Here is Rich from Cleveland with some great Posters that he got:

eagles foreigner 1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest with Chris V.

Rich, WNCX listener with a bargain find at the Vinyl and Memorabiliafest in Parma.

Here is one of our faithful listeners! DeeDee out of Cleveland! She’s been with NCX from the start!

deedee 1st Annual Vinyl and Memorabiliafest with Chris V.

DeeDee from Cleveland! One of our faithful listeners!

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live