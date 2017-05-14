Classic Rock Almanac May 14, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Roy Orbison‘s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” Smokey Robinson and the Miracles‘ “Tracks of My Tears,” Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” and the Joni Mitchell album For the Roses are added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

2006-Billy Joel delivers the commencement speech to the graduating class at Syracuse University.

2002-Rush release Vapor Trails, their first studio album in six years.

1998-Frank Sinatra dies of a heart attack in Los Angeles at 82.

1982-The Clash release their Combat Rock album.

1976-Former Yardbirds and Renaissance singer Keith Relf, 33, is fatally electrocuted at home while tuning his guitar.

1969-Mick Taylor auditions to replace Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones as he and the band lay down tracks for “Honky Tonk Women.” Ten days later, the guitarist is invited to join, but the song–with Taylor’s overdubs–isn’t completed until June 5th.

1968-John Lennon and Paul McCartney hold a press conference at New York’s Americana Hotel to discuss plans for their new company, Apple. Afterwards, Paul meets Linda Eastman for the second time and gets her phone number. That night, John and Paul visit The Tonight Show on a night that Joe Garagiola is sitting in for Johnny Carson.

1964-A full page ad in Billboard reads: WATCH OUT USA…HERE THEY ARE! THE ROLLING STONES! THEY’RE GREAT! THEY’RE OUTRAGEOUS! THEY’RE REBELS! THEY SELL! THEY’RE ENGLAND’S HOTTEST-BUT HOTTEST-GROUP!

BIRTHDAYS

Ian Astbury (Lindsay) – 55 years old

The Cult singer has also been in Riders on the Storm (aka Doors: 21st Century) and Holy Barbarians. Born 1962.

David Byrne – 65 years old

The Talking Heads singer-guitarist went on to a much broader solo career, making music, movies, books and art. Born 1952.