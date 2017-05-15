Grand Funk Railroad Plays Ohio Bike Week June 2

Formed in 1969, Grand Funk was born out of the ashes of Terry Knight & The Pack, another band from Flint, Michigan. Currently the group includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit, “We’re An American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher. Joining Don and Mel are true “ALL-STARS”– Max Carl (38 Special, Jack Mack and the Heart Attack, Max Carl and Big Dance), lead guitarist Bruce Kulick (12 years with KISS and credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier), and keyboardist Tim Cashion (Bob Seger and Robert Palmer).

Together, Brewer and Schacher have created a dynamic and multi-talented five piece band that will not only carry on the tradition of Grand Funk hits, but also has the potential to create a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. With Grand Funk reforming in 2000, this new chapter in the band’s biography is being written daily. Both seasoned Grand Funk lovers and contemporary rock fans–discovering the group for the first time on CDs and VH-1– will be able to see and hear firsthand that Grand Funk Railroad’s train is back on track.

“We’re Comin’ To Your Town, We’ll Help You Party It Down,

WE’RE AN AMERICAN BAND!!!”The Progressive Insurance Pavilion is at 240 West Shoreline Drive, in Sandusky, OH.

Admission to the show is $47.50.