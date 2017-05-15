CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Michael Stanley & The Resonators Coming To Lorain Palace Theater

Michael Stanley & The Resonators

WHERE: Lorain Palace Theater

WHEN: Saturday, July 29th

TICKETS: On Sale Friday May 19th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday May 18th 10am-10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

CLEVELAND, OH – Michael Stanley and The Resonators are set to perform at the Lorain Palace Theater on Saturday July 29th! Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday May 19th at 10 a.m.

Michael’s latest CD, “In A Very Short Time” is produced by Michael Stanley and mixed by legendary producer/engineer Bill Szymczyk (Eagles, B.B.King, Joe Walsh, The James Gang, The Who and Santana), feature 13 new songs from the critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter. The album features members of the Resonators, as well as several special guests including Don Dixon and his daughter Anna Sary. Michael says of the tracks on the new CD that they, “seem to have more questions than answers and makes our company motto, ‘It’s Your World, Pay Attention’, seem more timely.” The CD has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The Resonators consist of Tommy Dobeck on drums, Bob Pelander on piano/vocals, Danny Powers on guitar/vocals, Jennifer Lee on vocals/percussion, Rodney Psyka on vocals/percussion, Marc Lee Shannon on guitar, Eroc Sosinski on bass/vocals, Paul Christensen on Sax and Gary Jones on keyboards.

In August of 1982, The Michael Stanley Band, set an attendance record of four sold out performances at Blossom Music Center, 74,404, that still stands today

More info http://www.michaelstanley.com

Fans can purchase at the venue box office or online LorainPalace.org