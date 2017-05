Wow, Johnny Depp seems to be able to choose any rocker that he wants to be a pirate. In the new “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” you’ll see Sir Paul McCartney, but you have to look closely due to an amazing make up job. It opens in theaters May 26th.

See movie poster with Paul HERE

First Keith Richards, now Paul McCartney, it might be a good idea for Pete Townshend to start practicing how to say AARRRRRRRGGH!