The Daily Cut: Motley Crue “Girls, Girls, Girls”

May 15, 2017 8:02 AM
Motley Crue: “Girls, Girls, Girls”

ALBUM: Girls, Girls, Girls

YEAR: 1989

WRITERS: Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Tommy Lee

Peaked at number-12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-20 on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee says if there’s a song in the band’s catalog that make’s him proud, it’s “Girls, Girls, Girls.” “We wrote the quintessential, everlasting strip club theme song ever. It’s the theme song for eternity, the coolest thing on the planet.”

Motley Crue’s Girls, Girls, Girls album was released 30 years ago today (May 15th, 1987).

