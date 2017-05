But what happens when a bear breaks into your car and can’t get out? Well for this guy in Roanoke, Virginia, he was alerted to this when the big bear found a new toy to play with. The car horn which he repeatedly hit for close to ten minutes until cops showed up to try to coax this dude out of the car. If only the bear knew how to hot wire a car. Now that would’ve been really something.

Thanks to WSLS-TV in Roanoke for the story HERE.

