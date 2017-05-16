TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Thirty years ago today, U2‘s “With or Without You” reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles chart.

Not only was “With or Without You” U2’s first number-one hit in the U.S., it was their first Top 20 hit. How many Top 20s have they had in their career? a) six

b) nine (their last to date was “Discotheque” in 1997)

c) 12

d) 14

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Ronnie James Dio, who sang for Elf, Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven and Hell, dies of stomach cancer at 67.

2006-U2 singer Bono embarks on a 10-day tour of Africa to push his debt relief campaign, as well as the fight against AIDS.

2002-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bassist Howie Epstein is booted from the band because of his “on-going personal problems.” Original Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair replaces him.

2000-Peter Frampton releases his third live album, Live in Detroit, recorded at Pine Knob Amphitheater. The album does not even approach his landmark Frampton Comes Alive! album in sales-but it does net him a Grammy nomination for the instrumental “Off the Hook.”

1987-David Crosby marries longtime girlfriend Jan Dance in L.A. At the same ceremony, bandmate Graham Nash and his wife renew their wedding vows.

1987-U2‘s “With or Without You” reaches number-one in Billboard.

1986-Elvis Costello marries Pogues bassist Cait O’Riordan in Dublin. She soon quits her band. The marriage lasts 16 years, ending in divorce in 2002.

1977-Foreigner‘s self-titled debut album goes gold.

1970-Déjà Vu by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1969-John Lennon, whose “standing visa” had been revoked by the U-S Embassy in London 10 days earlier due to a drug conviction the previous November, seeks a visa to visit America.

1966-Bob Dylan releases the landmark double-album Blonde on Blonde.

1966-The Beach Boys release Pet Sounds. Breaking away from their trademark “girls, cars and surf” formula, it meets with critical praise but disappointing sales-peaking at number-10 on Billboard‘s album chart. It does spin off the Top 10 hits “Sloop John B” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” as well as the classic “God Only Knows.”