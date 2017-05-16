Glenn Frey’s Son to Play with Eagles for Summer Festivals

Glenn Frey’s son Deacon will join the Eagles for their summer festival performances a Classic East and Classic West.

Founding member Don Henley let the news slip during a recent radio interview.

“There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days but let’s just do it here. Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task. He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. I think that’s appropriate.”

“The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise,” he elaborated. “Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate. There’ll be one more musician along for the ride too, but I’m not gonna say who that is.”

The plot thickens.