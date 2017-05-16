Irish Beach Reappears, Has A Cleveland Connection…

May 16, 2017 12:00 PM

Achill Island is off the West coast of Ireland and in 1984 it’s Dooagh Beach was washed away by a series of severe storms. And then, thirty-three years later, it suddenly reappeared almost as suddenly as it had disappeared…strange stuff.

And if you’re a member of Cleveland’s large Irish community you more than likely are well aware of Achill Island since it’s connection to Cleveland is a strong one with many families hailing from that area and many Irish charities here raising money to send back there.

Click HERE to watch…

