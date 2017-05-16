Pops Is Rather Peeved

May 16, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Gregg Popovich, kawhi leonard, sbnation.com, zaza pachulia

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich can be a rather cantankerous sort. His star shooting guard Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle during the Western Conference series against Houston, now with the Spurs at the time holding a 25 point lead and Leonard scoring 23 of those points through the 3rd quarter against Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Kawhi re-injures that same ankle and some believe Leonard had some help. From Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia who was defending on the play.

And Gregg Popovich is one of them. Thanks to SBNation.com for the video of Pops going off HERE, when asked about the Spurs blowing a 25 point lead to lose 113-111 against Golden State.

