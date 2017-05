Don Henley told KTCK in Dallas that Glenn Frey’s parts will be handled by special guests including his son Deacon Frey in the upcoming Classic East & West shows. He said that they are doing this to keep the music alive that people still want to hear.

Story from Eagles FANSITE

Don confirmed that this information was going to be made public in the next few days, but I still bet he got quick a call from manager Irving Azoff  just to, you know, see how he is doing.