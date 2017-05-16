The Daily Cut: Foghat “Stone Blue”

Foghat: “Stone Blue”

ALBUM: Stone Blue

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Dave Peverett

Peaked at number-36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Stone Blue” is another Foghat song that had moderate chart success, but was a staple on FM rock radio. Drummer Roger Earl was asked if he knew what inspired their late singer and guitarist Dave Peverett to write it. I don’t really know. [Laughs] I think the song is self-explanatory. ‘When I was stone blue, rock and roll sure helped me through.’ I mean, that sort of says it all, really, doesn’t it?”

Foghat drummer Roger Earl celebrates his 68th birthday today (May 16th).