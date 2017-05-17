Browns Add Needed Help To Secondary With CB Jason McCourty

The Browns have added veteran cornerback Jason McCourty to help shore up their secondary.

McCourty had started 90 of 108 games he appeared in over 8 years with the Tennessee Titans where he broke up 10 or more passes in 6 of those seasons. He has totaled 13 interceptions in his career.

His agent, Andy Simms, confirmed the deal and McCourty told NFL Network he is going to sign a 2-year $6 million contract that included $2 million guaranteed.

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams coached McCourty in 2013 when Williams was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans.

The Titans cut McCourty last month after the 2 sides couldn’t agree on a restructured contract since he was originally scheduled to make $7 million in 2017.

The Browns sought secondary help after foruth-round pick Howard Wilson suffered a broken kneecap during the first rookie minicamp practice on Friday.