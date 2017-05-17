TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 49th birthday of onetime Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese.

What is the name of the band Abbruzzese formed after he was fired from Pearl Jam in 1994? a) Yellow Magic Orchestra

b) Blue Diamond Orchestra

c) Green Romance Orchestra

d) Black Mesquite Orchestra

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Paul McCartney announces that he is separating from wife Heather Mills McCartney.

1999-Producer Bruce Fairbairn, best known for the records he made with Aerosmith, A-C/D-C, KISS and Bon Jovi, dies suddenly at his home in Vancouver, Canada. He was working on a new Yes album at the time. The body is discovered by Yes singer Jon Anderson.

1980-Original drummer Peter Criss leaves KISS. He is replaced by Eric Carr. He’ll later return — and then leave again.

1973-The Yes Album and Yessongs both go gold.

1969-The self-titled first album by Chicago Transit Authority is released.

1966-Bob Dylan and The Hawks (later known as The Band) perform at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England. The legendary show — at which an audience member yells “Judas” at Dylan — is widely bootlegged, but mistakenly identified as having taken place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.