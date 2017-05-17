Cleveland Indians Set Up Fan Photo Opportunity With AL Championship Trophy

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians are providing a public photo opportunity with the 2016 American League Championship trophy on the Home Run Porch from 11:30 AM-1PM on Monday, May 22 . The event is free of charge.

In order to receive access to this event, fans simply must show on their mobile device that they submitted an All-Star Game ballot Monday morning supporting Tribe players at the Left Field Gate. Fans may also show their maxed-out voting message if they’ve already voted the maximum 35 times as permitted by Major League Baseball.

Fans can visit www.Indians.com/Vote to complete their voting, or vote on the MLB.com Ballpark app. Fans can vote a maximum of 35 times before voting ends on Thursday, June 29.

Next Wednesday, 10,000 fans will receive a replica of the trophy, courtesy of KeyBank, when the Tribe takes on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 PM. All gates will open two hours prior to the game, and great seats remain at Indians.com.