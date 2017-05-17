The Daily Cut: Yes “l’ve Seen All Good People” (including “Your Move”)

Yes: “l’ve Seen All Good People” (including “Your Move”)

ALBUM: The Yes Album

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Jon Anderson, Chris Squire

The “Your Move” section of the two-part “I’ve Seen All Good People” was released as a single and gave Yes its first Top 40 hit in America…barely. It peaked at number-40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Original Yes drummer Bill Bruford says that while a lot of attention was paid to Jon Anderson‘s chess-centered lyrics to “Your Move,” the opening section of “I’ve Seen All Good People,” Anderson was never able to explain them clearly to him, and that it didn’t really bother him. “When we finally came to America, there was a lot of talk about the lyrics and what the meaning was. I don’t think you have to worry about the meaning. I just think you take a thing like ‘Your Move’ for what it sounds like. The sound of the lyric was important.”

Bill Bruford celebrates his 68th birthday today (May 17th) and 44 years ago today The Yes Album and the group’s first live record, Yessongs, were both certified gold records.