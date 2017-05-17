This Bride Is Blue

How does the bride’s wedding dress mantra begin…something old, something new, something borrowed something blue. And wedding dresses cost a lot don’t they? I’ve never paid for one, paid for two divorces though LOL. But this is a big deal first because a lot of brides hand down, pay that dress forward because it has an emotional attachment to it. Also quite a few relatives honor the dress via the passing of it through generations. Besides, how do you accidentally donate this only worn once, four year old wedding dress to Goodwill? I shop at the Goodwill on 83 in Avon on occasion. Bought a really nice TV cabinet-stand for $4. I’ve never seen a wedding dress for sale there and wonder what that Atlanta area Goodwill got for it.

Thanks to WSB-TV in Atlanta with the story HERE.

