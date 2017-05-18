Browns Sign Seventh Round Pick, Kicker Zane Gonzalez

The Browns signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a 4-year contract the team announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez was selected in the seventh round, No. 224 overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez was the 2016 Lou Groza award recipient, given annually to the nation’s top kicker. He played in 51 career games at Arizona State where he finished his career as the FBS all-time leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494) and he holds 6 FBS records for kicking.

In 2016 Gonzalez was a unanimous first-team All-American and he made 23-of-25 field goals, including a 59-yard field goal.

Gonzalez is the fourth member of the 10-player draft class to sign joining cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), left tackle Rod Johnson (fifth round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round) who signed last week.