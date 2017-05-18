Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman celebrates his 68th birthday today.

Wakeman got a lot of press for his acceptance speech when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Yes last month. Which one of these subjects did he cover in that speech?
a) the animosity between the two current versions of Yes
b) his recent prostate exam
c) Donald Trump’s presidency
d) the now legendary “blah-blah-blah” speech by Alex Lifeson of Rush, who inducted Yes into the Hall