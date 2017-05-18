TRIVIA

Today’s Question:

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman celebrates his 68th birthday today. Wakeman got a lot of press for his acceptance speech when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Yes last month. Which one of these subjects did he cover in that speech?

a) the animosity between the two current versions of Yes

b) his recent prostate exam

c) Donald Trump’s presidency

d) the now legendary “blah-blah-blah” speech by Alex Lifeson of Rush, who inducted Yes into the Hall

ANNIVERSARIES

1985-“Don’t You (Forget About Me),” recorded by Simple Minds for the soundtrack of The Breakfast Club, hits number-one in Billboard.

1982-Joe Strummer rejoins The Clash after going missing for a number of weeks.

1980-Joy Division singer Ian Curtis commits suicide in his Manchester (England) home, hanging himself on the eve of the release of the band’s Closer album and its first U-S tour. His bandmates carry on as New Order. The entire story is later dramatised in the films 24 Hour Party People and Control.

1970-The Beatles‘ final album, Let It Be, is released in the U-S.

1968-The Northern California Rock Festival is staged in Santa Clara with a lineup that includes The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company and The Steve Miller Band.

1966-A 16-year-old Bruce Springsteen and his first band, The Castilles, cut an unreleased single, “That’s What You Get” backed with “Baby I.”

1964-The Animals record “House of the Rising Sun” at Kingsway Studio in London. The single tops the British charts in July and reaches number-one in the U-S in September.

1963-The Beatles kick off their first co-headlining tour, with Roy Orbison. Gerry & the Pacemakers are also on the bill at the Grenada Theater in Slough, England.