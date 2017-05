Gene Simmons of KISS has a ritual he goes through before every show. There is one album that gets him ready to perform, and it’s one of my all time favorites, “Truth” by Jeff Beck. The combination of Beck on guitar, Rod Stewart’s vocals, along with contributions from Keith Moon, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones makes “Truth” incredible.

Simmons thoughts on TRUTH

There were so many lead guitarists around that Ronnie Wood ended up playing bass!