HS Graduation Fight Night

May 18, 2017 9:10 AM

High school commencement ceremonies are supposed to be an honorable passage into the next phase of adulthood. Usually a nice graduation party happens and after you check out this story HERE from Fox 13 in Memphis, I hope there also wasn’t a fight around the keg in the back yard. Hey! That’s not your Red Solo Cup it’s mine! I’m thinking the graduates who were not involved in the fighting graciously accepted their diplomas then left after tossing their caps into the air. Perhaps the parents had to go serve out a detention period before exiting.

Have a great day, happy almost Friday too 😉

 

