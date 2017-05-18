Outlaw Music Festival 2017 Coming To Blossom

“OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017 TOUR”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 26 AT 10 AM

FEATURING

Willie Nelson & Family,The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Particle Kid

Willie Nelson and Blackbird Presents are thrilled to announce additional dates, cities and artists for the 2017 “Outlaw Music Festival Tour.” The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Eric Church, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Blackberry Smoke, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Particle Kid with more to be announced in the coming weeks. (Artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below for more information.)

The second leg will begin in Holmdel, NJ, on September 8, 2017 and end on September 17, 2017 in Camden, NJ with additional dates and cites to be added. Artists performing on each date are listed below. In addition, each date will feature a range of festival attractions to provide music fans in each city with an unforgettable concert experience.

Ticket on sale date varies per market, please see specific dates listed below for more information. VIP packages including great seats, premier parking pass (Not included in all venues), and exclusive festival merchandise will be available.

“We had such a blast launching and playing last year’s Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road,” says Willie Nelson.

“After last year’s Outlaw Music Festival, we made it our mission to assemble an extraordinary lineup and bring this experience to music fans all over the country,” says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents. “I’m looking forward to more unforgettable music moments and I’m honored to be working with these incredible musicians.”