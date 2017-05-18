The Daily Cut: The Beatles “Love Me Do”

The Beatles: “Love Me Do”

ALBUM: Please, Please Me in the U.K.; Introducing…The Beatles and then The Early Beatles in the U.S.

YEAR: 1963

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Topped the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1964, more than a year and a half after it was first released in the U.K.

“Love Me Do” was recorded at the Beatles first session with producer George Martin. Paul McCartney tells how a change Martin made in way it was played affected him that day. “John always sang the lead and always sang the little bit where everything stopped and went ‘love me do.’ But George Martin was getting him to play the harmonica riff, so he said, ‘Well look, you can’t play the harmonica riff and sing the “love me do” bit, so let Paul sing the “love me do” line.’ So suddenly I the middle of all of this nerves I got a new line to sing, which I actually preferred John singing, but he couldn’t do it, ‘cause he was playing harmonica live on it. So out of nowhere I was lead vocalist on this thing and boy was I nervous. I can still hear the terror in my voice, but not many other people seem to notice it.”

45 years ago today (May 18th, 1972), The New York Times reported that the former Beatles had agreed to end their feuding, with Paul McCartney claiming that the four would split the band’s assets, unfreezing $17 million.