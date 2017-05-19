TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Who‘s Pete Townshend celebrates his 72nd birthday today.

Townshend produced and played bass on the only album by a 1960s British group best known for the song “Something in the Air.” What was their name?

a) The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

b) Mungo Jerry

c) Marmalade

d) Thunderclap Newman

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Brian Wilson announces that he’s signed with Capitol Records, The Beach Boys‘ longtime label, as a solo artist.

2007-Eric Clapton reunites with his Blind Faith bandmate Steve Winwood to play a benefit show at Highclere Castle in Newbury, England. Together, they play “Presence of the Lord,” “Can’t Find My Way Home,” “Crossroads,” “Had to Cry Today,” “Little Queen of Spades” and “Gimme Some Lovin’.”

2000-The Allman Brothers Band announces that longtime guitarist Dickey Betts will not take part in the band’s summer tour. A spokesman for the group attributes this to “creative differences,” but it is implied that Betts is battling alcohol and/or drug addiction. Betts posts a letter on the band’s website calling the group’s actions “totally, absolutely unfounded.”

1999-Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace opens in theaters and sets a record for opening-day ticket sales of $28.5 million.

1979-Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr perform with Eric Clapton, Denny Laine and Mick Jagger at a wedding reception for Clapton and Patti Boyd, the former Mrs. Harrison.

1979-Supertramp‘s Breakfast in America is the best selling album in the U-S. It spins off three hit singles — “The Logical Song,” “Take the Long Way Home” and “Goodbye Stranger.”

1978-Dire Straits‘ “Sultans of Swing” is released as a single in the U.K. It only becomes a hit there after American success prompts a reissue.

1977-Eric Clapton records “Lay Down Sally.”

1976-Billy Joel releases his fourth studio album, Turnstiles, featuring “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” and “New York State of Mind.”

1975-Elton John releases Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy in the U.S., four days before it goes on sale in Britain. The album spins off the Top 10 hit “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”

1967-Capitol cancels The Beach Boys‘ long anticipated, oft-delayed and never completed album, Smile.