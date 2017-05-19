Is Always Dreaming A Triple Crown Contender?

Running like a champ through the slop at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, Always Dreaming, the Todd Pletcher trained horse arrived roughly 24 hours after scoring the win May 6th at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore to begin training for tomorrow’s Preakness Stakes. The Kentucky Derby winner will have a better racing surface Saturday with a most likely fast and firm track, with the weather forecast of a spectacular spring day of sunny skies and temps in the mid 70’s.

So, do we have a chance to see a win in the Preakness which sets up a Triple Crown possibility at Belmont Park June 10th? Mike Watchmaker from The Daily Racing Form is a horse guy whom before I bet anything, always check on what he has to say. And Mike is a fan of Always Dreaming’s chances as you’ll read HERE.

Have a great day, an awesome weekend too. See you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.