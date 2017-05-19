The Daily Cut: The Who “My Generation”

May 19, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: my generation, The Daily Cut, the who

The Who: “My Generation”

ALBUM: The Who Sings My Generation

YEAR: 1966

WRITER: Pete Townshend

Although it peaked at a lowly number-74 on the Billboard Hot 100, it got to number-two on the British singles chart.

Practically since he wrote it, Pete Townshend has been answering questions about the line in The Who’s “My Generation” declaring, “I hope I die before I get old.” Here’s what he had to say about it at a 1989 press conference in New York. “The only thing now is that looking back on those words, ‘I hope I die before I get old,’ I really know now that that will happen – that will happen to all of us – and in a sense, in a lot of ways, it has already started, that process. Certain bits of me, which were operating extremely well when I wrote those lines, don’t function quite so adequately today.”

Pete Townshend celebrates his 72nd birthday today (May 19th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live