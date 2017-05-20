Classic Rock Almanac May 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Daryl Hall and John Oates receive the BMI Icon Award at the publishing-rights organization’s 56th annual Pop Awards in L.A.

1995-Don Henley marries Sharon Summerall in Malibu. Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Sting and Tony Bennett attend.

1985-Hall and Oates headline the grand reopening of Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater, a benefit for the United Negro College Fund. Original Temptations David Ruffin and Eddie Kendrick join them for the show.

1981-Bob Marley‘s body lies in state in Kingston, Jamaica.

1974-Queen releases “Seven Seas of Rhye” as a U-S single.

1971-Chicago singer Peter Cetera loses four teeth and is hospitalized after being beaten at a Cubs game by four men who object to his long hair.

1970-The Beatles documentary film Let It Be debuts in London and Liverpool, but none of the Fab Four attends events in either city.

1968-Big Brother & the Holding Company records “Piece of My Heart.”

1967-Jimi Hendrix signs a U-S recording deal with Reprise Records.

1966-Keith Moon quits The Who for a week after Pete Townshend clocks him on the head with his guitar because Moon turns up late for a show.

BIRTHDAYS

Joe Cocker – Died in 2014

The gravel-voiced English singer, a star of Woodstock, had ’70s hits with “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window,” “Cry Me a River,” “You Are So Beautiful” and “The Letter.” “Up Where We Belong,” a duet with Jennifer Warnes from An Officer and a Gentleman, reached number-one. He died of an undisclosed illness on December 22nd, 2014. He was 70. Born 1944.