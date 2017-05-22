Browns Sign No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett

The Browns signed the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett.

The team announced the deal Friday afternoon and posted a video of Garrett putting pen to paper with Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” playing in the background.

The 4-year deal includes an option for a fifth year and will pay Garrett $30.4 million, which is set by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, and includes a $20.3 million signing bonus.

Garrett, who is expected to help transform a Browns defense that ranked as one of the worst in the league during a miserable 1-15 season in 2016, has already turned heads from the team with an impressive showing at rookie minicamp last weekend.

“Did you see that guy come off the edge that one time today? Holy smokes. Oh my gosh,” head coach Hue Jackson exclaimed on Saturday.

Garrett played in 34 career games at Texas A&M, finishing with 31 sacks, 141 tackles and 7 forced fumbles where he was a 2-two-time first-team All-American and unanimous consensus All-American in 2016. Garrett was also a 2-time All-SEC first-team selection (2015-16) and All-SEC second-team in 2014.

The Browns have now signed 6 of their 10 2017 draft picks, including defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (third round), defensive back Howard Wilson (fourth round), offensive lineman Rod Johnson (fifth round), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round).