Cavs Game 3 Meltdown

So what happened? Did you see Game 2? The Cavs on the right side of a blowout win where the lead was 51 at one point. Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue kept his starters in until the end of the 3rd quarter to send a message to Boston, kill their spirit, will and anything that was living inside of those Celtics players and the only thing left to decide after a sweep of the Celtics Tuesday night was OK, let’s get ready to face Golden State for the 3rd consecutive time.

Not so fast as ESPN’s Lee Corso would say. Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe has his opinion on Game 3 HERE.

