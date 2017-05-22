TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Twenty years ago today (May 22nd, 1997), at a soundstage on Warner Brothers’ Burbank lot, a reunited Fleetwood Mac taped the first of two shows for an MTV special that would air later that summer and also become the live album, The Dance.

Three singles were released off The Dance. Who wrote two of them alone and shared credit with the rest of the band on the third? a) Lindsey Buckingham

b) Stevie Nicks

c) Christine McVie

d) Mick Fleetwood

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ozzy Osbourne releases Black Rain.

2006-Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant accept the Polar Music Prize from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in Stockholm. The late John Bonham is represented by his daughter Zoe.

2000-Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen and Walter Becker receive the ASCAP Founders Award–a lifetime achievement trophy for songwriting–in Los Angeles.

1979-Cheap Trick at Budokan goes platinum. The live album, recorded in Japan, wasn’t planned for release in the U.S., but American radio airplay and import sales forced Epic to reconsider.

1972 –The Rolling Stones release Exile on Main Street in the U.S.

1972-The Raspberries release “Go All the Way” on Capitol. It’s the Cleveland band’s first and biggest hit.

1971-The Rolling Stones‘ Sticky Fingers album reaches number-one.

1968-Cream‘s second album, Disraeli Gears, goes gold.