Setlist For Roger Waters Us + Them Concert

May 22, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Pink Floyd, roger waters, us + them tour

Want to see the setlist for the Roger Waters Us + Them tour that hits the Q on September 21st? The tour starts Friday in Kansas City. Waters did a dress rehearsal on Sunday for a couple thousand people at The Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey, and this was the line up.

  1. SPEAK TO ME/BREATHE
  2. ONE OF THESE DAYS
  3. TIME
  4. BREATHE REPRISE
  5. THE GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
  6. WELCOME TO THE MACHINE
  7. DÉJÀ VU
  8. LAST REFUGEE
  9. PICTURE THAT
  10. WISH YOU WERE HERE
  11. HAPPIEST DAYS, BRICK, PT. 2

INTERMISSION

  1. DOGS
  2. PIGS (Three Different Ones)
  3. MONEY
  4. US AND THEM
  5. SMELL THE ROSES
  6. BRAIN DAMAGE
  7. ECLIPSE
  8. VERA/BRING THE BOYS BACK HOME
  9. COMFORTABLY NUMB                                     Full tour info HERE
More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live