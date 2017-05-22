Setlist For Roger Waters Us + Them Concert

Want to see the setlist for the Roger Waters Us + Them tour that hits the Q on September 21st? The tour starts Friday in Kansas City. Waters did a dress rehearsal on Sunday for a couple thousand people at The Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey, and this was the line up.
- SPEAK TO ME/BREATHE
- ONE OF THESE DAYS
- TIME
- BREATHE REPRISE
- THE GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
- WELCOME TO THE MACHINE
- DÉJÀ VU
- LAST REFUGEE
- PICTURE THAT
- WISH YOU WERE HERE
- HAPPIEST DAYS, BRICK, PT. 2
INTERMISSION
- DOGS
- PIGS (Three Different Ones)
- MONEY
- US AND THEM
- SMELL THE ROSES
- BRAIN DAMAGE
- ECLIPSE
- VERA/BRING THE BOYS BACK HOME
- COMFORTABLY NUMB Full tour info HERE