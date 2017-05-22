The Daily Cut: Elton John “Your Song”

Elton John: “Your Song”

ALBUM: Elton John

YEAR: 1970

WRITERS: Bernie Taupin, Elton John

Peaked at number-eight on the Billboard Hot 100

Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “Your Song” is one of rock’s most enduring love songs. Bernie describes where, when and how it was written. “I wrote ‘Your Song’ when I was 17 years old. Elton and I shared a room at his mother’s tiny little apartment. We had these bunk beds and I used to sit on the bunk and write lyrics while he was in the next room at the piano, and we used to work like that. I actually wrote that while I was having breakfast – because the original lyric had coffee stains on it and, like, you know, sort of egg stains – then sort of handed it to him and he just went into the next room and just hammered it out.”

Bernie Taupin celebrates his 67th birthday today (May 22nd)