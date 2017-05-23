Beach Boys to Release Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

By Hayden Wright

The Beach Boys will open the vault to share 1967—Sunshine Tomorrow, a two-disc collection of rarities, remixes and live tracks from 50 years ago.

The collection includes the first-ever stereo mix of the Beach Boys’ 1967 classic Wild Honey as well as 54 never-before-heard recordings from album sessions and live appearances. This includes Lei’d in Hawaii, a live album that never saw the light of day. Studio sessions come from the recording of Wild Honey and Smiley Smile—many of which took place in Brian Wilson’s home.

“I wanted to have a home environment trip where we could record at my house,” recalls Brian Wilson in the liner notes for 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow. “I wanted to try something different, something new. I produced Smiley Smile, but Mike inspired me. He said ‘Brian, let’s make a really good, easygoing album’. We had an engineer convert my den into a studio. We had my piano detuned to make it ring more.”

The band’s present lineup personally oversaw the compilation of the collection—which drops June 30. 1967—Sunshine Tomorrow is available for pre-order here.