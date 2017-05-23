Bomb Explodes After Ariana Grande Concert

Boy England and France have sure had they’re share of terror attacks of late. Unfortunately another one occurred last night immediately following an Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England.

I’ll tell you, if you’re attending tonight’s Game 4 between the Cavs and Celtics, or when the Indians kick off Memorial Day weekend this Friday when they host the Kansas City Royals, plan on allowing extra time getting into The Q and The Jake respectively. Plan on enhanced security measures to be put into place prior to both games starting tonight. Guess this is another step in the new norm we live in now.

Thanks to the BBC in England for their coverage of this tragedy HERE.

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-40010124