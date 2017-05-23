TRIVIA

Today’s Question: J. Geils Band bassist Danny Klein celebrates his 71st birthday today (May 23rd).

When he’s not playing with the Geils Band, Klein leads a Geils cover band that takes its name from one of the group’s live albums. What is it called? a) Danny Klein’s Full House

b) Danny Klein’s Face Blowers

c) Danny Klein’s Showtime Band

d) Danny Klein’s House Party

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Bret Michaels wins Season 3 of The Celebrity Apprentice, besting Holly Robinson-Peete.

2007-Paul Simon is presented with the first Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star concert at the Warner Theater in Washington D-C. Among those on hand to perform Simon’s songs are Art Garfunkel, James Taylor and Lyle Lovett.

2000-Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders appears before a judge in New York City to answer charges of criminal mischief stemming from a March 2000 arrest for leading an anti-leather demonstration outside a Manhattan Gap store. The judge agrees to drop the charges if Hynde stays out of trouble for six months.

2000-Don Henley releases Inside Job, his first studio album in 11 years.

1994-Neil Young announces that he will never sing “Hey, Hey, My My (Out of the Blue)” again because Kurt Cobain quoted its lyrics in his suicide note.

1979-The Kids Are Alright, a film documentary about The Who, premieres in New York.

1979-Tom Petty, who has been trying to get a new record deal, files for bankruptcy.

1970-Fleetwood Mac founder, singer, songwriter and guitarist Peter Green quits the band.

1970-Paul McCartney‘s self-titled solo debut tops the album chart.

1970-The Grateful Dead plays its first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival.

BIRTHDAYS