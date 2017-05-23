Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Scorpions Lovedrive

May 23, 2017 7:35 PM
Scorpions Lovedrive

The title track of the sixth studio album by Scorpions, released in 1979, an album many felt was pure Scorpions sound. The song Lovedrive combined with that hard rock sound of the Scorpions married with that tease overtone.

Current members

Rudolf Schenker – rhythm guitar, lead guitar, backing vocals, lead vocals (1965–present)

Klaus Meine – lead vocals, rhythm guitar, percussion (1969–present)

Matthias Jabs – lead guitar, rhythm guitar, backing vocals (1978–present)

James Kottak – drums, backing vocals (1996–present)

Paweł Mąciwoda – bass, backing vocals (2004–present)

