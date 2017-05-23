The Daily Cut: Simon and Garfunkel “America”

Simon and Garfunkel: “America”

ALBUM: Bookends

YEAR: 1968

WRITER: Paul Simon

Released as a single off Simon and Garfunkel’s 1972 Greatest Hits album, it flopped, only reaching number-95 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“America” is regarded as one of Simon and Garfunkel’s true classics. Paul Simon tells how he feels about the song and what he thinks of when he hears it. “It was the first song I wrote that didn’t have rhymes in it, that’s what I think of with that. One of the better songs and one of the songs that I’m more comfortable with from the Simon and Garfunkel period. Of my younger songs I think that’s one of the – I’m trying to find a way of saying I like that song, even though it’s an early song and it’s young.”

10 years ago today (May 23rd, 2007), Paul Simon was presented with the first Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star concert at the Warner Theater in Washington D-C.