Tom Morello Remembers Chris Cornell with Playlist

"Enjoy and keep Chris in your memory." May 23, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, Tom Morello

Tom Morello is honoring his late friend and Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell with a new playlist.

“Made a list of some of my favorite Chris Cornell videos—from Soundgarden badassery to epic Audioslave in Cuba to acoustic duetting in a tiny Seattle night club,” Morello wrote. “Enjoy and keep Chris in your memory.”

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. Subsequently, Cornell’s family released a statement claiming the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in the singer’s demise.

Check out Morello’s post and playlist below.

