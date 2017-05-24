Car Surfing While Passed Out

You know school is gonna be out for everyone soon, grills are fixin’ to be lit just in time for the first official start to summer with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend approaching this Friday. So the cops are sure to be out in full force making sure yo behave and I think we have out first contestant of the season who was caught doing this in Memphis, Tennessee.

How did the driver not know someone was passed out along the back of their trunk for this long? I know they’re making cars more fuel efficient, and more aerodynamic but this has to be an absolute engineering marvel HERE. Thanks to WMC-TV in Memphis for this story.

Have a great day and it’s best to pass out on somebody’s couch or floor 😉