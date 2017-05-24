TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (May 24th) is the 76th birthday of Bob Dylan.

What album earned Dylan his first Grammy statue? a) The Times They Are A-Changin’

b) Blonde on Blonde

c) The Concert for Bangladesh

d) Traveling Wilburys, Volume One

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek of The Doors are in Cleveland for a reception at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as it unveils a Doors exhibit, Break on Through: The Lasting Legacy of the Doors.

2003-Performing in Moscow for 20,000 ticketholders and over 100,000 who crowded streets near the open-air stage in Red Square, Paul McCartney‘s show is highlighted by The Beatles‘ classic “Back in the USSR.”

1997-Bob Dylan is hospitalized with histoplasmosis, an infection that creates swelling in the sac surrounding the heart. He cancels his European tour, including dates with Van Morrison.

1979-Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks of Genesis surprise fans by showing up in person at the box office of the Roxy club in Los Angeles to sell tickets to their benefit for local hospitals the next night.

1979-Wings releases the Back to the Egg album.

1978-Van Halen‘s self-titled debut album is certified gold.

1971-Bob Dylan celebrates his thirtieth birthday at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall.

1964-The Beatles are on The Ed Sullivan Show. Ed airs an interview taped on the set of A Hard Day’s Night and shows a clip of them performing “You Can’t Do That,” which was shot for–but cut from–the film.

1963-The Beatles get top billing over Roy Orbison for the first time when they perform together at a concert in northeast London.