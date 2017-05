Joe Cocker’s voice was always amazing, but his career was less consistent.┬áHis life story, warts and all, is the subject of a Nexflix documentary, Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul. The 90 minute show was produced by John Edgington, who has also done documentaries on Genesis and Pink Floyd.

Joe was underrated as a singer and performer. It is good that this documentary got done so people can properly appreciate him.