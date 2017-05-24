PHOTOS: Cavs vs Celtics Game 4 – May 23, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates late in the fourth quarter of their 112 to 99 win over the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)