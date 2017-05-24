The Daily Cut: Bob Dylan “Forever Young”

May 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Bob Dylan: “Forever Young”

ALBUM: Planet Waves

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Bob Dylan

Never released as a single, it’s since become a standard.

In a 1980s interview, Rick Danko, the late bassist of The Band, shared his memories of cutting Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.” “We did a slow version and we did a fast version. After we cut the first version, I think I remember, man, my tears started welling up and I walked to the door, jumped in my car and drove back to the beach. It was the weekend, right? Took Sunday off or something and the first song we cut again when we got back together on Monday was a fast version of ‘Forever Young.’”

Today (May 24th) is Bob Dylan’s 76th birthday.

