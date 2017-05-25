TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (May 25th) marks the 69th birthday of Scorpions singer Klaus Meine.

Guitarist Rudolph Schenker founded Scorpions in 1965 and was also its first lead singer. What year did both Meine and Schenker’s younger brother Michael join the band? a) 1966

b) 1968

c) 1970

d) 1972

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney receives an honorary doctorate of music during Yale University’s 307th commencement ceremony in New Haven, Connecticut.

2006-Queen, KISS, Def Leppard and Judas Priest are honored in Las Vegas on a new V-H-1 special, Rock Honors.

1999-KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley stars in the title role of a Toronto production of the stage musical Phantom of the Opera.

1991-Pearl Jam play at a Seattle wrap party for the movie Singles. It’s the last show drummer Dave Krusen does with the band. He’s replaced by Matt Chamberlain, who soon gives way to Dave Abbruzzese.

1983-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi sets a one-day box office record, selling $6.2 million worth of tickets on its opening day.

1978-The Who perform a second “secret” concert in London to be filmed for the movie The Kids Are Alright. It turns out to be Keith Moon‘s last performance with the band before his death.

1977-The first Star Wars film opens in theaters.

1965-Kinks guitarist Dave Davies is knocked unconscious by drummer Mick Avory‘s cymbal during a London concert, causing the group to cancel the rest of their U-K tour.

BIRTHDAYS