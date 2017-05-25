Guns N’ Roses Coming To Cleveland At Quicken Loans Arena

GUNS N’ ROSES TO CONTINUE THRILLING FANS WITH NEWLY ADDED NORTH AMERICAN STOPS ON THE NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR

Special Guests ZZ Top, Deftones, Sturgill Simpson, Royal Blood, LĪVE, and Our Lady Peace Announced for Various Stadium Shows

New Stadium and Arena Dates Added to the North American Leg

this August, October, and November

October 26 | Quicken Loans Arena

Tickets On Sale Saturday, June 3 at LiveNation.com

Purchase Ticket Here

Unstoppable rock music icons Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, announcing today a series of fifteen additional North American Stadium and Arena stops on their ongoing worldwide Not In This Lifetime Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the U.S. and Canada including stops at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum and Staples Center over Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to the arena shows, a larger-than-life performance for the people of Little Rock, AK has been added on August 5 at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the new Stadium and Arena dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Special guests for the colossal stadium shows have also been revealed including ZZ Top on the El Paso, TX and San Antonio, TX dates; Deftones on the St. Louis, MO and Minneapolis, MN dates; Sturgill Simpson on the Denver, CO, Little Rock, AK, and Miami, FL dates; Royal Blood on the Vancouver, BC and George, WA dates; LĪVE on the Winston-Salem, NC and Hershey, PA dates; and Our Lady Peace on the Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON, Winnipeg, MB, and Edmonton, AB dates.

The sold out leg of their European stadium tour continues May 27 in Dublin, Ireland before steamrolling on to enthrall audiences across the UK, Europe, and Israel.

Outstanding reviews from around the world crashed in from the start with Rolling Stone dubbing the Not In This Lifetime Tour “the triumphant return of one of the most important bands to cross rock music history.” LA WEEKLY notes it’s “everything fans could hope for” while The Washington Times says the show delivers a set of “inspired surprises.”

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of the Not In This Lifetime Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time until Friday, June 2 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit http://www.CitiPrivatePass.com. AT&T is sending customers to the front of the line with AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access beginning on Thursday, June 1 at 10am local time through Friday, June 2 at 10pm local time via the AT&T THANKS program. For complete presale details visit att.com/frontoftheline. Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 3. For more information please visit livenation.com.

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).