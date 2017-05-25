Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Deep Purple Perfect Strangers

Deep Purple Perfect Strangers

Album: Perfect Strangers

The Guinness Book of World Records as the globe’s loudest band, their revolving-door roster launched the careers of performers including Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, and Ian Gillan.

Deep Purple formed in Hertford in 1968. They are pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock, although their musical approach changed over the years.

Group Members

David Coverdale

Don Airey

Glenn Hughes

Ian Gillan

Ian Paice

Joe Lynn Turner

Joe Satriani

Jon Lord

Mel Galley

Nick Simper

Ritchie Blackmore

Rod Evans

Roger Glover

Steve Morse

Tommy Bol