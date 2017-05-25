Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Deep Purple Perfect Strangers

May 25, 2017 9:55 AM
Deep Purple Perfect Strangers

Album: Perfect Strangers

The Guinness Book of World Records as the globe’s loudest band, their revolving-door roster launched the careers of performers including Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, and Ian Gillan.
Deep Purple formed in Hertford in 1968. They are pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock, although their musical approach changed over the years.

Group Members
David Coverdale
Don Airey
Glenn Hughes
Ian Gillan
Ian Paice
Joe Lynn Turner
Joe Satriani
Jon Lord
Mel Galley
Nick Simper
Ritchie Blackmore
Rod Evans
Roger Glover
Steve Morse
Tommy Bol

