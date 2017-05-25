Steve Miller: Monterey Pop Had It All

In the summer of 1967 the world of pop music was about to change, due in large part to the diversity of the performers at the Monterey Pop Festival. Steve Miller was glad to be there, and feels that the festival helped his band emerge from the “ghetto” of the underground progressive rock scene.

To have acts as diverse as Simon & Garfunkel and Jimi Hendrix, along with The Who and The Association is the very definition of diversity. That’s what made the “rock scene” so compelling back then. Today it’s a very different story.