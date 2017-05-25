Steve Miller: Monterey Pop Had It All

May 25, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Monterey Pop Festival, Steve miller

In the summer of 1967 the world of pop music was about to change, due in large part to the diversity of the performers at the Monterey Pop Festival. Steve Miller was glad to be there, and feels that the festival helped his band emerge from the “ghetto” of the underground progressive rock scene.

Full interview HERE

To have acts as diverse as Simon & Garfunkel and Jimi Hendrix, along with The Who and The Association is the very definition of diversity. That’s what made the “rock scene” so compelling back then. Today it’s a very different story.

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live